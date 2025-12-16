5WPR Expands Gambling and Gaming PR and Digital Marketing Services Ahead of 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its gambling PR and digital marketing services, helping iGaming operators, sports betting platforms, casinos, esports brands, and gaming studios prepare for the year ahead. The enhanced offering is designed to elevate brand visibility, build trust with players and partners, and drive measurable growth as the industry enters 2026.

5W provides integrated PR, digital marketing, and online reputation management solutions, including media relations, influencer partnerships , content creation, SEO , social campaigns, email marketing, event promotion, and crisis communications . For digital-first strategies, digital PR ensures brands reach the right audiences while strengthening credibility across search and social platforms.

"Our expanded gambling and gaming PR and digital marketing services are designed to help brands enter 2026 with momentum," said Ronn Torossian , Founder & Chairman of 5W. "By integrating PR, digital marketing, and reputation management, we help clients stand out, connect with audiences, and build trust that drives growth for the year ahead."

This expansion underscores 5W's commitment to delivering results-driven communications and digital marketing solutions for high-growth and established brands in gambling, gaming, and esports.

For more information, visit 5WPR.com .

About 5W

5W is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B ( Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO, GEO ). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers .

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations