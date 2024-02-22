5WPR Beauty Division Expands Haircare Practice to Support Professional Brands

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR's Beauty Division, a top 3 Beauty Division in the U.S., has expanded its haircare practice, adding a specialty group to support professional brands. The launch of this group comes as a response to professional haircare brands seeking recognition and awareness within the beauty industry and professional hairstylist community. 

"5WPR recognizes that PR programs should not be a 'one-size-fits-all' approach," said Dara A. Busch, 5WPR Co-CEO. "We tailor our strategies to best meet our clients' specific business goals. Our experience in the professional haircare category supports the success of brands seeking to expand their presence in both US-based and international salons, retailers and distributors." 

With a roster of clients in the professional haircare category, services provided by the new specialty practice will include: 

Management of Salon Events: Brands launching products or services via professional channels benefit by hosting in-salon events targeting trade, consumer, and local media. In-salon events give brands the opportunity to invite B2B and B2C editors to experience the product or service firsthand, while speaking with the brand and professional experts, driving coverage on social media and in top industry media outlets. 

Building Connections with Industry Opportunities: Cementing clients as leaders in the space through industry podcasts and speaking engagements. 

Supporting at Trade Shows: Advising trade shows to attend and providing on-the-ground support in coordinating impactful media meetings on site. 

Partnering with Celebrity Stylists: Leveraging the division's network of hundreds of celebrity stylists for projects such as red-carpet sponsorships or hairstylist masterclasses that can turn into long-lasting relationships and brand deals. 

About 5WPR
5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

