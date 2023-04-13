5WPR Beauty Team Announces Partnership with Returning Client, Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG)

As Beauty-Trade Shows Make Their Return, 5W and IBMG Partner for the Fourth Time

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for the leading platform in supporting beauty entrepreneurs, Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG).

From 2017 to 2019, 5W successfully represented the former Indie Beauty Expo show (produced by IBMG until March 2020), through programs designed to create buzz for its partner brands and maximize media attendance. Presently, there's a continued and even elevated need to support beauty & wellness entrepreneurs and emerging brands through their evolution. In fact, during Beauty Independent's latest In Conversation episode, McKinsey forecasted a whopping 9% annual growth for the beauty industry from 2024 to 2029–largely driven by the beauty industry's ability to innovate by creating new categories and expanding existing ones.

In 2023, beauty trade shows and in-person events are back in a big way – the industry craves connection, interaction, and in-person participation – making IBMG's Beauty Independent Dealmaker Summit and Adit Live key moments for the emerging beauty community. Held on May 22nd and 23rd in New York, the first-ever Dealmaker Summit is a two-day event for industry professionals to expand their network and learn about the complexities of dealmaking, followed by the inaugural New York Adit Live Show, an invitation-only event that supports beauty brands deemed ready for retail success.

This quarter, 5WPR will execute a comprehensive public relations program to support these tentpole events for IBMG, further establishing them as a go-to resource for emerging beauty brands and a supporter of the beauty, wellness, lifestyle and business industries. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with IBMG – especially as trade shows are making a resurgence – and look forward to being a part of the industry's evolution," said 5WPR Co-CEO Dara Busch. "5W's beauty team has proven themselves as a driven and effective partner for IBMG, and we look forward to continue the great work as the events return."

"Building a beauty brand from the ground up has become more complex and resource-intensive, but the know-how and specialist resources available to entrepreneurs through the likes of Beauty Independent and Adit have also never been more advanced or well-developed," said IBMG founder Nader Naeymi-Rad. "We are excited to work again with 5W as a trusted partner to bring our vision to life."

Named the third-largest beauty PR firm in the country in 2023, 5W Public Relations secures impressive results for clients with a holistic communications strategy program.

