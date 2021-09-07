5WPR CEO, Ronn Torossian, Joins NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality Innovation Hub Industry Incubator Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the agency's CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian, joined the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality's new Hospitality Innovation Hub Incubator as an entrepreneurial mentor.

The Incubator provides shared resources for start-up companies and individual entrepreneurs to develop their businesses by providing a full-scale range of services including planning, launching, managing, and growing their businesses with the help of seasoned industry professionals to mentor them.

"I am thrilled to be included as a mentor in this innovative program," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "Mentorship is an integral part of the entrepreneurial process. I look forward to connecting with young enthusiastic entrepreneurs at the beginning of their process, and coaching them towards key milestones."

Torossian has been recognized with industry and business awards including 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by American Business Awards and was named to Business Insider's List of Top Crisis Communications PR Professionals, as well as Crain's New York 2021 Most Notable in Marketing and PR List. He has also led 5WPR to being named PR Agency of the Year by the American Business Awards, 2021 PRNEWS Agency Elite List, and Forbes List of America's Best PR Agencies 2021.

With over 20 years of experience, Torossian regularly provides expert commentary in the media and is called on to counsel blue chip companies, to business executives, and entrepreneurs. His book, "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results With Game-Changing Public Relations", is an industry best-seller and he has recently released an updated and revised edition.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

