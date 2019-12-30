5WPR CEO Ronn Torossian Named to Metropolitan Magazine's 'Best of 2019' List

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR agencies in the U.S., is proud to announce that Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian, has been named to Metropolitan Magazine's 'Best of 2019' list in both the 'Best Publicist' and 'Most Disruptive' categories.

The list includes some of the biggest names in entertainment, business, politics and pop culture including A-Rod, J-Lo, Bill Gates, Tiger Woods, Joaquin Phoenix, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, Bill de Blasio, Mike Bloomberg and more. Ronn Torossian shares the honor of being named 'Most Disruptive' with President Donald Trump, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and actress and activist, Rose McGowan.

"What a great honor to be named in not one, but two categories," said Torossian. "My entire career has been about pushing the envelope and being at the forefront of the PR industry. Thank you to Metropolitan Magazine for recognizing my work and including me in such a prestigious list. It is a fantastic way to close out an award-winning year and I look forward to an even bigger and better 2020."

Torossian is widely credited with being one of the top crisis communications experts in North America and has been running Manhattan-based PR firm, 5W Public Relations since 2003.

Earlier in 2019, Torossian was also named to Metropolitan Magazine's Most Influential New Yorker List, and was awarded a Bronze Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year. He also spoke to two classes at Harvard Business School offering thought leadership and unparalleled experience on notable topics within the industry, including influencer marketing, the ever-evolving social media landscape, and strategies within crisis communications.

The full list of Metropolitan Magazine's 'Best of 2019' list can be seen in the December 2019 issue.

About Ronn Torossian

Ronn Torossian is the founder and CEO of 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the United States. With over 20 years of experience crafting and executing powerful narratives, Torossian is one of America's most prolific and well-respected Public Relations professionals.

Since founding 5WPR in 2003, he has led the company's growth, overseeing more than 175 professionals in the company's headquarters in the iconic Helmsley Building in Manhattan. With clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer and crisis, in addition to digital marketing and public affairs capabilities, 5WPR is regularly recognized as an industry leader and has been named "PR Agency of the Year" by the American Business Awards on multiple occasions.

Throughout his career, Torossian has worked with some of the world's most visible companies, brands and organizations. His roster of client experience includes work for L'Oréal, Unilever, Walgreens, SAP NS2, Sparkling Ice, KRUPS, Zeta Global, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Wendy Williams, and others. He also has represented top global brands including Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Microsoft.

His strategic, resourceful approach has been recognized with numerous awards including being named the Stevie's American Business Awards 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year, the ABA PR Executive of the Year and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year semi-finalist. Torossian is known as one of the country's foremost experts on crisis communications, and is called on to counsel blue chip companies, top business executives and entrepreneurs both in the United States and worldwide.

Torossian has lectured on crisis PR at Harvard Business School, has appeared on CNN & CNBC, was named to PR Week's "40 under Forty" list, is a contributing columnist for Forbes and the New York Observer, and his book, "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results With Game-Changing Public Relations" is an industry best-seller.

A NYC native, Torossian lives in Manhattan with his children. He is a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO), and active in numerous charities.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (beauty & fashion, consumer brands, entertainment, food & beverage, health & wellness, travel & hospitality, technology, nonprofit), B2B (corporate communications and reputation management), public affairs, crisis communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

