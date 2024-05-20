5WPR Chosen as Agency of Record for UCapital Fintech Group

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for UCapital Fintech Group, makers of the innovative social networking platform connecting investors, firms, and business professionals.

UCapital Fintech Group has chosen 5WPR for its unparalleled expertise in media relations, as they prepare to build a media footprint in the U.S.

UCapital Fintech Group offers a comprehensive social platform for networking, career advancement, and market insights. Through its user-friendly app available on Android, iOS, and desktop, UCapital provides a seamless experience for users to access market news, receive live financial updates, and foster valuable business relationships.

"We are honored to be selected as the agency of record for UCapital Fintech Group," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "UCapital's commitment to innovation and empowering professionals aligns perfectly with our core values at 5W. We look forward to leveraging our media resources to support UCapital in achieving its goals and driving continued growth."

"We are thrilled to partner with 5WPR as our agency of record," said Gianmaria Feleppa, CEO of UCapital Fintech Group. "Their strategic approach and industry insights will play a pivotal role in expanding our reach and establishing UCapital as a leading force in the fintech industry."

5W counsels its clients on communicating to various audiences including investors, shareholders, regulators and the general public. The agency develops key messaging for highly sensitive business matters for sophisticated audiences and breaks down complex issues for the everyday investor.

About UCapital Fintech Group

UCapital Fintech Group is a new digital ecosystem that brings companies, investors, and business-minded people together to modernize the financial engine and change the way countries, economies and people interact. Through its innovative offerings – which include the popular social network UCapital, UCapital Market Intelligence, UCapital Asset Management, UCapital Academy, and UCapital Sharks – investors, firms and business-minded individuals can connect on everything from investing and capital sourcing, to trading and information sharing. For more information, please visit the website.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

