5WPR Food and Beverage Division Named Top 10 in the US

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, has announced its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR's Food and Beverage Division the 10th largest in the US, with net fees of $5.8 million.

For the last 55 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees and has verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

"This has been a milestone year for our food and beverage practice, and we're thrilled to see the team's dedication reflected in this industry ranking," 5WPR Global CEO, Michael O'Brien. "The team continues to deliver phenomenal results for our client partners, ranging from industry leaders to start-up and challenger brands, while expanding the agency's footprint in key categories."

Notable clients of the practice include leading food and beverage brand Knorr under Unilever, 100% Mexican made organic tequila brand, Alto Canto, subscription-based grocery delivery service, Hungryroot, zero-sugar chocolate and sweets brand ChocZero, leading tree-fruit producer Stemilt, tinned fish brand Sea Tales,and philanthropic initiative, Brewing the American Dream by Boston Beer. The team also works on numerous cookbooks including Jamie Oliver's recent New York Times best-seller 5 Ingredients Mediterranean, Italian Snacking by Anna Francese Gass, and Julia Turshen's forthcoming What Goes with What.

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR has also been named a top-two New York City PR agency, and a top US agency by O'Dwyer's this year.

