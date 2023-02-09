5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch, Named 2023 Campaign US Inspiring Women Honoree

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch, has been named an honoree in the Leading the Charge: PR category in the 2023 Campaign US Inspiring Women Awards.

The Campaign US Inspiring Women Awards strives to honor the amazing women in advertising, marketing and communications who are leading the charge to make this industry better every single day.

"I am honored to be recognized by Campaign US as an Inspiring Women Award honoree," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "I owe an enormous thank you to my team for their trust and support as they lead the charge within the PR industry alongside me. Congratulations to all the 2023 honorees."

Winners will be announced during an in-person awards luncheon at the Edison Rooftop in NYC on Thursday, April 27.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

