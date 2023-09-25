5WPR Co-CEO Dara A. Busch Named Finalist in the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the US, announces today that Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch, has been named a finalist in the Woman of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category for the second consecutive year.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

"This recognition is received with immense gratitude, and it is an honor to be named alongside such remarkable women making a positive impact within our industry," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "5W has provided me with an incredible team that surrounds me daily with encouragement and support, and this fuels my commitment to continue striving for excellence not only for myself but also for them."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists will be announced at the 2023 awards dinner in NYC on Friday, November 10.

