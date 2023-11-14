5WPR Co-CEO Dara A. Busch Wins Gold Stevie Award in 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch, has been named this year's Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Woman of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category in the 2023 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

"I'm tremendously honored to receive this year's Gold Stevie for Women in Business," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "As co-CEO of 5W, I am proud of the agency we continue to build, and the people who work with me each day in raising the bar higher for what we can achieve for our clients, our partners, and our team. This is a recognition I share with each member of the organization that has contributed to our success."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honors the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries, and announced during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients

in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations