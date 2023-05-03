5WPR Co-CEO Matthew Caiola Wins Silver Stevie Award for PR Executive of the Year

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Communications, Investor Relations, or PR Executive of the Year category.

Caiola was promoted to 5WPR Co-CEO in February 2022, after 13 years with the agency. He has been a key member of teams responsible for the reputation of some of the most sophisticated companies and visible public figures in the world, along with emerging brands and technologies while supporting 5WPR's continued growth and direction.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive a Silver Stevie for PR Executive of the Year, and I owe an enormous thank you to the incredible team I have the honor of working alongside who support me daily," said Caiola. "Stepping into this new role has been fulfilling, and I take immense pride in what we have achieved. I look forward to providing continuing support of 5W's growth for years to come."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

