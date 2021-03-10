5WPR Corporate & Crisis Practices Included in List of Top 15 in US by Leading Review Platform, Clutch

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and review platform, has officially released its list of the top 15 PR firms across various specialties, awarding 5W Public Relations (5WPR) top spots in Crisis Communication division, and Corporate Communications.

Clutch combines a company's level of industry expertise and ability to deliver results with reviews collected from former clients through in-depth phone conversations and detailed online forms to determine rankings. The platform serves as an honest and transparent database for businesses looking to hire firms across the creative, marketing and IT landscape.

"We're honored to be recognized as a top crisis and corporate communications agency by Clutch," said 5WPR Founder and CEO. "We enjoy working with our roster of incredible clients and it's rewarding to receive outstanding reviews on the work we produce for them."

In addition to this award, 5WPR was named to PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 List, named among America's Best PR Agencies 2021 by Forbes, awarded PR Agency of the Year by the American Business Awards and received numerous awards and nominations across consumer and corporate practices for client work.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

