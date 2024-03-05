5WPR CPG Food & Beverage Practice Welcomes Premium, Delicious and Time-Saving Brand Le Sauce & Co. to its Expanding Roster

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today that it has been named the PR agency of record for Le Sauce & Co. and its esteemed collection of restaurant-quality finishing sauces.

The partnership between 5W and the client aims to propel media relations, awards programming, influencer outreach, and product recognition. Additionally, it will spearhead numerous new product launches planned throughout the year, including a new pasta sauce collection in the spring, additional finishing sauces during the summer, and an assortment of gravies at the holidays.

"We're thrilled about the opportunity to contribute to positioning Le Sauce & Co. as the foremost leader in the sauces, dressings, and condiments space by enhancing its brand visibility," said Co-CEO Dara A. Busch. "Our food & beverage team excels in crafting captivating narratives that resonate across mainstream, consumer, and trade media platforms."

"This new collaboration with 5WPR marks an exciting chapter for Le Sauce & Co. We're excited to align with an agency renowned for its innovative strategies and industry expertise," said Founder Kyle Kirl. "Together, we'll expand our brand presence and introduce our premium, delectable sauces to a wider audience."

The 5W press campaign kicks off with the launch of the Le Sauce Pomodoro Collection in March 2024. Crafted from a meticulous blend of hand-picked tomatoes from Italy and the highest quality herbs and spices, the Pomodoro Collection, like all products in Le Sauce & Co.'s portfolio, promises to transform everyday meals into gourmet experiences without added time or effort.

With new brands, lines, and products introduced daily, 5W recognizes the fierce competition for space in shopping carts, on shelves, and in the media. From facilitating the launch of new products to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, drive sales, expand distribution, and capture market share, 5W's expertise and track record in the food and beverage arena are unparalleled.

About Le Sauce & Co.

Le Sauce & Co. is a woman-owned family business with a goal to make cooking an enjoyable, easy experience for all. These 2-serving packaged portions cut meal prep in half, with the only direction being to pour into a pot, stir, and then it's ready to finish your meal. Launched in 2018, Le Sauce is a pioneer in the sauce space with an emphasis on being premium, eco-friendly, and time-saving. You can find more information on LeSauceCompany.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

