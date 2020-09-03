5WPR Creates Legal Technology Practice

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has created a new specialty practice for clients in the rapidly-growing legal technology space. After working with several clients' new-to-market legal tech platforms, the firm established a niche for navigating the unique and challenging needs of their industry.

"It's common for legal technology companies to be challenged when promoting themselves - Whether that be explaining complex technologies, or competitor concerns. We have developed tried and true strategies for driving a steady stream of coverage amidst these hurdles," said Matt Caiola, 5W President.

Clients in this division use technology and software to aid clients through legal services, as well as support the legal industry in the following areas; accounting, litigation support, document automation, document storage, legal research, case management, and more.

"We understand how to position emerging technologies, build their reputation, and give them an established voice in their community," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5WPR. "The decision to establish a separate legal technology division is in response to the rise in interest and requests we've received for clients in this specialized area."

5WPR's tech practice has grown to specialize in several highly-technical areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation, boasting three fintech companies valued at over $1 billion. In addition, 5W's roster of international clients has grown exponentially in the past year, specifically in the booming Israeli tech market.

PR services offered to legal tech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

