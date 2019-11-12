5WPR Develops Specialized Gaming PR Division

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has developed a specialized division focused on the gaming industry. The agency will offer gaming companies strategy across the three core practice areas including corporate, consumer and digital marketing.

As agency of record for several gaming clients, 5W has developed a specialized expertise in a market that has not traditionally used public relations as a form of promotion. Thanks to this unique experience, 5W has become highly-sought after in the gaming space and is committed to emerging as the voice for brands in the sector. With the launch of this specialized division, the team will focus on devising innovative communications programs for clients and elevating the public perception of the gaming industry as a whole.

"Since announcing the launch of our eSports division we've fielded numerous inquiries and it quickly became clear to us that there was a hole in the market and a need for public relations in this industry," says 5WPR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian. "The decision to establish a gaming division was a natural progression given the team's expertise in this area and the amount of requests we've received for this type of specialized work."

PR services offered to gaming clients include media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns and speaking opportunities.

5W's gaming division will work hand-in-hand with the dedicated eSports division that was launched in October 2019.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

