5WPR Named Agency of Record for VVater

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, one of the largest independently owned PR and digital marketing firms in the U.S., today announced it has been selected as Agency of Record for VVater, the award-winning water technology company behind the Farady Reactor, the world's first electrified purification system capable of destroying contaminants, including PFAS, microplastics, and pathogens, without producing secondary waste.

VVater, which recently earned TIME's Best Invention Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award, the Inc Best in Business Award and the World Future Award in the same year, is rapidly emerging as a global leader in water innovation. As the water sector becomes the center of worldwide infrastructure investment, amid what analysts at the World Economic Forum and McKinsey project as a $13 trillion gap in water innovation and resilience by 2030, VVater is redefining what sustainable purification can achieve.

Through this partnership, 5W will lead an integrated communications strategy designed to elevate VVater's category-defining technology, amplify its leadership in the emerging field of water electrification, and expand visibility across corporate, environmental, industrial, and innovation-driven audiences. The program will include executive thought leadership, proactive media relations, narrative development, strategic storytelling, and high-impact campaigns that highlight VVater's commercialization and global momentum.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with VVater, a company whose technology is reshaping one of the world's most critical resource systems," said Lori Ruggiero, Managing Partner & EVP at 5W. "VVater is not just innovating within the water category; it is reframing what sustainable infrastructure can look like for industries, cities, and communities. We're excited to further tell their story as they continue to scale worldwide."

VVater's breakthrough Farady Reactor uses Advanced Low Tension Electroporation (ALTEP), a method that purifies water using precisely controlled electrical fields rather than chemicals or filters. The system has already treated more than four billion gallons of contaminated water, with independent laboratory validation confirming complete contaminant destruction.

"VVater was founded on a simple but urgent belief: the world's water challenges won't be solved by marginal improvements, and they demand a fundamental rethinking of how we purify and protect our most essential resource," said Kevin Gast, Co-Founder, CEO, & Chairman of VVater. "As we scale the Farady Reactor and the broader field of water electrification, our priority is to build trust, clarity, and global understanding around what this new standard can make possible. Partnering with 5W gives us a strategic ally who understands not just the technology, but the stakes, and can help us tell that story with the depth and urgency it deserves."

5W's corporate communications team will drive all earned media, executive visibility, and corporate reputation initiatives from its New York headquarters. Reporting, analytics, and a comprehensive message platform will guide ongoing strategy as VVater advances its manufacturing expansion, international deployments, residential product launch, and humanitarian missions.

For more information about VVater, visit www.vvater.com. For details on 5W, visit www.5wpr.com.

About VVater

VVater is America's Next Water Company, delivering the future of purification through its award-winning Farady Reactor (Time Best Invention Award 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, World Future Award 2025, Inc Best in Business 2025). The first company in history to win all 3 in 1 year achieving a Triple Crown), proprietary ALTEP (Advanced Low Tension Electroporation Process), Advanced Dissolved Air Flotation, and Micro & Nano Bubble technologies. Unlike outdated chemical, filtration, and membrane systems, VVater's electric-field breakthroughs eliminate PFAS, microplastics, microorganisms, and other contaminants with record retention times, without producing toxic byproducts or requiring costly consumables. With over 4.3B gallons treated and validation from global leaders, VVater is scaling into municipal drinking water and wastewater, DPR/IPR, onsite reuse for data centers, commercial buildings, and resorts, residential purification, and consumer health water, delivering a 60% smaller footprint, 40% CapEx savings, 80% OpEx savings, and 40% less energy use. For more information, please visit www.vvater.com .

About 5W



5W is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness , Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer , Paid Media , SEO, GEO ). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

