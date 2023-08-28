5WPR Expands Online Gaming PR and Gambling PR Divisions Following Continued Growth in the Space

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of their online gaming PR and gambling public relations division due to increased interest in PR support within the industry. The division has experienced rapid growth since the legalization of online sports betting in New York State last year.

5WPR has been appointed agency of record for several leaders in the online gambling space including Jackpot.com, a platform that allows lottery players to securely order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or desktop, and recently launched in New York State. The agency has a long history of working with emerging and trending markets, including online gambling clients, and have developed a focused and strategic approach to supporting expansions due to regulatory updates.

"Betting continues to become legalized in states across the country, and as the market grows so does the competition for media and consumer attention," said 5WPR Founder and Chairman, Ronn Torossian. "As regulations change, the industry continuously expands into previously untapped markets. We've seen this firsthand in New York State and working with Jackpot.com. It's an exciting time for gambling and lottery companies and now is the time for them to be proactive in their communications programming."

PR services offered to online gambling and lottery clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, visibility programs, content creation, partnerships and celebrity relations, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership, and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in New York, Texas, and Ohio, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

