5WPR Expands Specialized FinTech Communications Division

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), an award-winning and top 10 independently owned PR firm in the U.S., has announced today the expansion of its FinTech specialty communications practice, driven by the agency's continued new and organic client growth in the space. The firm currently represents a variety of market leaders across the fintech space including, payments, professional services/platforms, online lending and consumer finance.
PR Services offered to FinTech companies include media relations, targeted outreach to fintech industry publications, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns and speaking opportunities.
"5W's tech practice has had a history of success working with established and early-stage companies in the FinTech space," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR. "As we have grown in this space, our team has become highly specialized in working within this industry, offering leading counsel and strategic advice to our client base. Our FinTech client partners appreciate being able to tap into the resources of our specialty practice area, and we are pleased to continue to provide them best-in-class communications programs through this expansion."
