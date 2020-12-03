5WPR Expands Technology Practice with Specialty Hospitality Tech Division

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the creation of a hospitality technology division. As an extension of the tech practice, this new specialty division services clients in the rapidly-growing hospitality tech space to maximize front and back-end efficiency, and ensure customer satisfaction.

Clients in this division use technology and software to aid customers with inventory management, distribution, food delivery process and preparation, contactless payments, e-commerce and loyalty programs. Hospitality tech services a range of industries including event spaces such as stadiums and festivals, quick service establishments and restaurants, amusement parks, the cannabis industry, as well as a variety of micro-markets.

"Hospitality tech continues to grow and evolve," said Matthew Caiola, 5WPR President. "The team has developed a unique expertise in this area and established relationships and knowledge to position these emerging companies at the forefront of their industry."

5WPR's tech practice has grown to specialize in several highly-specialized areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients. The team has received various accolades, including the 2020 PR NEWS Diversity & Inclusion Campaign Award.

PR services offered to hospitality tech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

