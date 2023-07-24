5WPR Impact Team Concludes Q2 Project with Kids Write Network X Les Twins to Support the Rise for Mental Health Tour 2023

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today that its Impact team, an employee-driven initiative offering services and promoting volunteerism for staff-nominated causes, has partnered with Kids Write Network and Les Twins to raise awareness surrounding The Rise for Mental Health Tour across North America.

The Kids Write Network (KWN) is the first school-based mental health program that combines positive psychology, neuroscience & all four art disciplines (writing, arty, music and dance/movement) to support positive mental health growth and health equity to build confidence and resilience in all students. Les Twins, known as the best duo dancers in the world and having worked alongside Michael Jackson and Missy Elliott, and currently on tour with Beyoncé, The Rise for Mental Health Tour was developed to reduce the stigma that surrounds discussions regarding mental health by showing children and young adults how we can use the arts improve their coping skills and build self-confidence.

As part of the partnership, 5WPR raised awareness of the upcoming tour, which combines KWN's award-winning program used to boost confidence with Les Twins' famed dance-floor storytelling to engage and educate, to drive registrations among schools by positively positioning the program as a valuable, scientifically validated mental health initiative.

"The Kids Write Network and Les Twins partnership is an impactful approach to the modern mental health crisis plaguing kids and young adults," said 5WPR Co-CEO Matthew Caiola. "5W's Impact team works alongside staff-nominated causes, executing work that is passion-driven, and it has been a privilege to partner with KWN and Les Twins this quarter. We look forward to keeping up with The Rise for Mental Health Tour and the impact it leaves across North America."

"We are grateful for the wonderful team at 5WPR who helped us bring an increased visibility to our mission," said Kids Write Network President, Helen Georgaklis. "The KWN has been the best kept secret in Canada for a decade and we are thrilled that we can now make it accessible in the USA."

The Rise for Mental Health Tour is offered to schools, hospitals and community centers for youth aged 12+. Educators and specialists receive the KWN program that is implemented during or afterschool hours. Les Twins visit after the KWN program has been completed and offer their 2-hour workshop for students, staff and parents. For more information, email [email protected].

About Kids Write Network (KWN):

The Kids Write Network (KWN) program has been scientifically validated by McGill University. The KWN is masked behind the award-winning formula (SCYiBL) that has been adapted to writing, art, music and dance. Since 2012, the KWN has been implemented in hundreds of schools across Canada, worked with cancer patients, cancer survivors, high and low functioning youth on the spectrum as well as military living with PTSD. It is the first program that has been adapted to 4 art disciplines making it easy for educators and specialists to implement during or after school hours. In 2022, the KWN built its first AI prototype that scans and measures cognitive thinking. Today it is being scaled and adapted to interpret speech to text with their partner Deloitte to reach the masses and support youth mental health.

About Les Twins:

Les Twins started dancing on the streets of Paris at 13 years old. It wasn't long before they were very well known in the dance scene. They rose to prominence in Europe, teaching thousands of students, which eventually led them to Russia and Japan. They became worldwide sensations after a video of their performance on the San Diego leg of the World of Dance tour went viral with over 84 million views. They broke barriers by being the first dancers signed to the Jordan brand as artists, personally handpicked by Michael Jordan himself. For four seasons, Les Twins occupied the seats as the masters of the dance show Révolution in Quebec.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations