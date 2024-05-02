5WPR Named Agency of Record for Rewardown

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the agency of record for Rewardown, a trailblazing company in the sustainable bedding industry.

With a strategic focus on earned media and award submissions, 5WPR's comprehensive program aims to spotlight Rewardown's innovative approach to sustainability through consumer engagement and industry outreach, weaving in compelling narratives that underscore Rewardown's methodology in producing recycled down.

The agency will also spotlight Rewardown's capacity to supply large-scale companies with an environmentally friendly alternative. Rewardown collaborates with prominent fashion and hospitality brands globally, offering them the opportunity to reduce their environmental footprint with Rewardown's recycled down.

"As consumers and global brands increasingly prioritize sustainability without compromising quality, Rewardown stands out with its eco-conscious offerings," said Dara A. Busch, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "We are excited to partner with Rewardown to amplify their sustainability story and drive growth among both B2B and consumer customer bases."

"Our growing business has a strong story to tell, and we're thrilled that our unique approach to recycled down is being widely shared through 5W as our PR agency partner," said Fiona Chou, Rewardown Marketing Executive. "We're eager to continue to drive environmental change and look forward to working with the press to support our goals."

5W helps CPG brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. Programs that apply the same message across all channels and audiences feel generic and fail to create lasting emotional connections with consumers. Our award-winning consumer division tailors messages and strategies that speak to key customers in different and meaningful ways.

About Rewardown

Rewardown has been dedicated to establishing a sustainable production system of recycled down products since 1988. Our commitment to eco-friendly technology and materials allows us to empower our clients with eco-friendly solutions. Our innovative production system redefines comfort and sustainability by reducing the use of virgin materials and renewing them with our cutting-edge technology. Join us on this journey towards a better and more sustainable world. Our recycled down is meticulously cleaned, sorted, and treated to meet the highest industry standards. Whether you are in the outdoor apparel, bedding, or home furnishing industry, our down fillings will provide exceptional warmth, comfort, and durability.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian more than 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

