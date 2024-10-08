5WPR Named Agency of Record for Wonderskin

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces it has been selected as its agency of record for award-winning cosmetic brand Wonderskin, known for its TikTok-viral Wonder Blading Lip Stain, so popular that one is sold every 15 seconds.

Wonderskin, a disruptor brand in the beauty industry, is a proud addition to 5WPR's Beauty team's prestigious roster. With an established presence in the U.K., Wonderskin selected 5W to broaden their reach in the U.S., with a cohesive communications campaign aimed at highlighting the brand's technological innovations and unique marketing strategies. The agency will focus its campaigns on consumer beauty, business and trade audiences, and thought leadership.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wonderskin, a digitally savvy brand that embodies innovation and creativity in the beauty industry," said Ilisa Wirgin, Managing Partner & EVP, Beauty, at 5W Public Relations. "Our team is excited to leverage our expertise and connections to amplify Wonderskin's story and support their continued growth in the U.S."

"We're excited to collaborate with 5WPR on our media relations strategy," said Michael Malinsky, CEO of Wonderskin. "Their track record in driving creative campaigns and their expertise in the beauty industry will help solidify our U.S. presence and further our position as an innovative leader in the industry."

5W most recently supported Wonderskin's collaboration with Chipotle Mexican Grill, launched on July 30 in celebration of National Avocado Day. The collaboration, named 'Lipotle,' entailed a limited-edition green Wonder Blading Peel and Reveal Lip Stain Kit and was a perfect combination of two trailblazing brands, both passionate about delivering highly sought-after products, as well as building loyal communities. The partnership was featured on CNN, Today Show, WWD, Glossy, E! Online and more, resulting in over 1.4B media impressions, and went viral on social, sparking a swift sell-out.

About Wonderskin

Wonderskin is a trailblazing beauty brand, with a true Cosmetics Laboratory at its heart. The chemists, scientists and formulators are focused on one thing: disrupting conventional beauty by innovating entirely new categories, tech-infused formulas and transformational results that become unforgettable, game-changing experiences for real people. Famous for its Wonder Blading patented technology, which has propelled the company to the forefront of the Lip Stain category, Wonderskin has cultivated a hyper-loyal, digitally native community around the brand. New launches in the Brow and Eye categories have already won awards and attracted attention from celebrity make-up artists, global media, and TikTok beauty aficionados. For more information, visit WWW.WONDERSKIN.COM.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

