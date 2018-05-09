5WPR Named AOR By Alan David Custom

Since 1926, Alan David Custom has stayed true to the traditions of bespoke tailoring, creating luxury custom suits and attire for both men and women. Backed by four generations of expertise, including NYC's very own Moe Ginsburg, Alan David Custom has been dedicated to crafting only the finest, handmade custom suits, formal wear, shirts and more for over 90 years.

"Having worked alongside my grandfather, Moe Ginsburg, I am honored to continue the bespoke method that he perfected many years ago as owner and CEO of Alan David Custom," said Alan Horowitz of Alan David Custom. "It begins with understanding and listening to the client's wants and needs. Once you build that relationship, you become invested in ensuring the final product is 100% perfect."

Every Alan David Custom garment is 100% hand-sewn with the highest quality fabrics, such as Loro Piana and Ermenegildo Zegna, in the United States. The bespoke process begins with a carefully drafted, individual pattern created specifically for each client, followed by an extensive measuring process which includes digital imaging as well as gathering 23 different time tested measurements to ensure the perfect fit, beginning to end.

"5WPR is proud to shine a light on the heritage clothier, Alan David Custom, and their impressive ability to maintain the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail over four generations," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR. "They provide exceptional customer service and deliver superior products that you cannot find anywhere else. We look forward to being part of their success for many more generations to come."

About Alan David Custom:

Since 1926, Alan David Custom has embodied an objective to follow the traditions of bespoke tailoring to create the greatest luxury custom suits. Established in Brooklyn, New York, the brand has preserved its reputation and has dedicated its services to crafting only the finest handmade custom suits, formal wear, and custom shirts in New York City. Every piece from Alan David Custom is 100% hand-sewn with the highest quality fabrics in the United States. Backed by four generations of expertise, all garments go through the process of bespoke to ensure the perfect fit. They do not manufacture ready-to-wear or made-to measure garments, they instead begin with a carefully drafted, individual pattern created specifically for each client. For more information on Alan David Custom, visit www.AlanDavid.com.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

MEDIA CONTACT

5WPR

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-named-aor-by-alan-david-custom-300645735.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

