5WPR Named Finalist in 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named a finalist in the Best Influencer Partnership category in the 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards for their work with client essence makeup.

5W developed a unique influencer partnership program, highlighting essence's entire range of top-tier products across all categories, driving awareness, excitement and sales through a series of strategic storytelling moments.

"This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to innovative communications strategies that drive meaningful results for our clients and our team's expertise in harnessing the power of influencers and creators on behalf of brands," said Ilisa Wirgin, Managing Partner and EVP, Beauty at 5WPR. "We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards."

The BeautyMatter NEXT Awards recognize businesses that are raising the bar and defining the future from the largest multinationals to high-growth indies and from brands to suppliers, NEXT creates a space to highlight everyone involved in the beauty value chain responsible for bringing brands, products, and services to life for consumers around the globe.

Winners will be announced at the 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Summit, which will take place on October 24 at City Market Social House in Downtown LA.

For more information about the BeautyMatter NEXT Awards and to see the full list of finalists, please visit https://www.thenextawards.com/

About BeautyMatter

The rules of engagement have changed, and success requires a lens that is cross-vertical and looks beyond the obvious confines of the industry. As a group of brand builders, operators, and investors, we don't just cover the news; we understand how to provide crucial context, making information and data actionable. BeautyMatter is recognized globally as an essential resource for beauty insiders, filling the void, connecting the dots, and providing a perspective that is informed, analytical, and has a compelling point of view. We curate, cultivate, and create content that informs and inspires those defining the future of beauty. We believe real connection happens organically, and everything we do is aimed at creating value for our global community.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

