5WPR Named to 2020 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, announces today they have been named to the inaugural 2020 PRNEWS PR Agency Top 100 list. The list highlights the top communications, marketing, and digital agencies serving the U.S. as a resource for those on a search for an agency partner.

Agencies making up the list were chosen based off the following; creative campaigns with proven results, reputations built by client testimonials and industry awards, agency thought leadership, as well as noteworthy agency capabilities or offerings. The list includes firms of all sizes for a collective representation of the best of the industry.

"We are honored to be named to The Agency Elite Top 100," said Founder and CEO of 5WPR, Ronn Torossian. "As an agency we work daily to deliver groundbreaking results for our clients, and to be at the forefront of public relations. Knowing that our inclusion in this list is based off not only the dedication and creativity we provide our clients, but also to the industry through our research and thought leadership, is fulfilling."

This year has proven to be monumental for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades including being awarded PR Agency of the Year by the American Business Awards, being named a top PR Agency in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, as well as making Green Market Report's list of Most Effective Cannabis PR Firms in 2020. 5W leadership has also received recognition for their industry accomplishments. 5WPR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian, was included in Business Insider's list of Top Crisis Communications PR Professionals, and was named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020 by the American Business Awards.

The Agency Elite Top 100 list is available via an all-new searchable portable on prnewsonline.com, giving brand-side marketers an effective and efficient tool in narrowing the search for their next agency partner. PRNews expects more than 50,000 client-side visits to the list annually.

About PRNEWS

The PRNEWS Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PRNEWS Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals' skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 75 years ago, PRNEWS has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries. For more information, visit https://www.prnewsonline.com.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations