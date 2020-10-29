5WPR Named to Forbes List of America's Best PR Agencies 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today American business magazine, Forbes, has named them among America's Best PR Agencies.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey public relations experts and customers who nominated over 5,000 firms for consideration. Agencies who received the highest number of nominations and outstanding recommendations made the final list.

"We are honored to be recognized among the best in America by Forbes," said 5wpr Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "As an agency, we pride ourselves on the relationships we foster with our clients, as well as the results we deliver. It is encouraging to see our clients and colleagues recognize that, especially after an unprecedented year."

Participants were surveyed between June and July of 2020. Statista identified those firms with the highest number of recommendations and organized them into four-star and five-star rated companies. 5W Public Relations received an average of five-star ratings across the board.

In addition to this recognition by Forbes, the agency was also named PR agency of the Year by the American Business Awards, named to PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 List and received numerous awards and nominations across consumer and corporate practices for client work.

