5WPR Named To List of Top B2B Providers in New York and New York City by Leading Review Platform, Clutch

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and review platform, has officially released its 2021 list of the top 500 B2B providers in New York State, as well as the top B2B providers in New York City, ranking 5WPR within the top 50.

Clutch combines a company's level of industry expertise and ability to deliver results with reviews collected from former clients through in-depth phone conversations and detailed online forms to determine rankings. Additionally, Clutch closely analyzes each service provider's market position, case studies, past accolades, and social media presence. The platform serves as an honest and transparent database for businesses looking to hire firms across the creative, marketing and IT landscape.

"New York and its businesses have been incredibly resilient this last year as they've navigated unprecedented times," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "It's an incredible honor for 5WPR to be recognized among the top B2B providers in New York and New York City. Congratulations to all providers who have made the lists."

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was named to PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 List, awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, as well as being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication. 5W leadership has also received recognition for their industry accomplishments, 5WPR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian, was named to Crain's New York 2021 Most Notable in marketing and PR list. The agency announced the rollout of new branding, complete with an updated logo, color palette, website, agency manifesto, and tagline, in addition to the news of a new Miami office.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

