5WPR Named to List of Top Financial PR Firms in the U.S. 2023 by O'Dwyer's

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today their financial PR division has been named the 8th largest in the U.S. for the second consecutive year by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, marking the seventh consecutive year the division is ranked amongst the top 20 practices.

For over 50 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, which are verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

"5W's financial division possesses a unique understanding of the intricacies of the industry, facing challenges head-on and navigating new and emerging technologies to produce the best work for clients," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We have a proven track record of ensuring the brands we work with excel within the industry, delivering results through strategic messaging and market intelligence. I'm confident this division will continue to grow and produce outstanding work."

Notable clients include Webull, one of the largest trading platforms in the world; Payoneer, the digital payment platform empowering businesses around the world to grow globally; AvidXchange, the largest B2B payment network in the US, serving more than 5,500 customers and 400,000 suppliers nationwide; Tradier, a provider of APIs for many of the leading trading platforms globally; and Splash Financial, a major player in the student loan refinancing space.

5WPR was also named the third-largest, privately-held public relations agency in the New York City Metro Area, as well as the 11th largest in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

