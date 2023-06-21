5WPR Named to List of Top Home Furnishing PR Firms in the U.S. 2023 by O'Dwyer's

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today their home furnishings PR practice area has been named the 8th largest in the U.S. for the second consecutive year by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

In addition to this ranking, the team was named winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year, as well as named finalist in the 2023 SABRE Awards, for their work with client Galanz, developing a communications campaign around their collection to drive brand awareness and sales consideration.

"Our home and houseware division continues to grow at an accelerated pace, executing award-winning work, cultivating influencer relations and partnerships, attracting talented industry professionals, and raising the bar for themselves year after year," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "The team specializes in storytelling, connecting with consumers through campaigns that make an impact. We're thrilled to recognize their growth and celebrate their continued success."

5WPR's home furnishings team possesses years of experience creating communications programs including influencer relationships and partnerships, that capture the attention of today's leading brands, and has worked with a wide breadth of both emerging and leading home, houseware, culinary and lifestyle brands. The division serves notable clients across home, housewares, culinary and lifestyle brands, including Galanz, HUROM, Lenox, Mellanni Fine Linens, and Smeg.

5WPR was also named the third-largest, privately-held public relations agency in the New York City Metro Area, as well as the 11th largest in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

