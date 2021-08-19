5WPR Named to PRNEWS 2022 Agency Elite Top 100 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today they have been named to the annual PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 list for the second consecutive year. The annual editorial roster highlights the most innovative PR & Communications firms serving the U.S. and acts as a resource for those searching for an agency partner.

The 2022 Agency Elite Top 100 has been compiled into a searchable portal anchored to prnewsonline.com, giving brand-side marketers an effective and efficient tool to narrow the search for their next agency partner. The inaugural list garnered more than 50,000 client-side visits annually.

"We are honored once again to be named to the Agency Elite Top 100 list," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "5W has worked incredibly hard this past year to expand our agency's offerings alongside the changing industry. Receiving this recognition of our continued growth and dedication to both our staff and client partners, despite the unprecedented circumstances of this past year, is rewarding."

This year has proven to be monumental for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, as well as being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication. 5W leadership has also received recognition for their industry accomplishments, 5WPR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian, was named to Crain's New York 2021 Most Notable in marketing and PR list. The agency announced the rollout of new branding, complete with an updated logo, color palette, website, agency manifesto, and tagline, in addition to the news of a new Miami office.

Applications for the Agency Elite Top 100 list were evaluated by the PRNEWS editorial staff, and agencies making up the list were chosen based on the following; firm's services, products, employee initiatives and activities, and core agency offerings. Top 100 is free to enter and is open to all US-based PR and Communications firms.

About PRNEWS

The PRNEWS Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PRNEWS Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals' skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 75 years ago, PRNEWS has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

