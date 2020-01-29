5WPR President Dara A. Busch Honored by Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce that President, Dara A. Busch, has been honored by Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards in the Game-Changer category. The Game-Changer is awarded to women who have made incredible strides in the industry, while inspiring others and emerging as fearless and indefatigable players in the game.

In its inaugural year, Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards will celebrate those advancing their professions while accelerating growth for their organizations. Ragan and PR Daily Award programs celebrate the most successful individuals, campaigns, initiatives, and teams in the communication, PR and marketing industries.

"Being recognized as a game-changer in the PR industry is an honor," said Dara A. Busch. "The field continues to change significantly every day, and our clients rely on us to provide expert strategy. As professionals, we must keep ahead of current trends and construct unique campaigns that not only make an impact, but win clients the recognition they deserve."

With 25 years of PR experience, Dara oversees 5W's Consumer Practice which includes Travel & Entertainment, Apparel & Accessories, Non-Profits, Home & Housewares, Health & Wellness, Mom & Baby, Beauty & Grooming, and Consumer Packaged Goods. In 2019, Dara was the winner of a silver Stevie Award in the Maverick of the Year category by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

"Not only has Dara introduced innovative practices and campaigns to the agency's clients, her ideas have played an instrumental role in shaping 5WPR into the powerhouse firm it is today," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "There's no doubt she's a game-changer, but you can also rely on her to make concise game-time decisions when needed to most."

Honorees in all categories of Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards will be celebrated during a Luncheon at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on Tuesday, March 31.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations (5WPR) is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

For more than 50 years, the Chicago-based media company has been delivering trusted news and information for internal and external communicators via its conferences, webinars, training, awards and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com —are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly, and its Communications Leadership Council is an elite network of leading corporate brands.

