5WPR Publishes the Cannabis Communications Gap Report, Documenting Why a $38.5 Billion Industry Operates with the Weakest Communications Infrastructure in American Business

Report covers the advertising blackout, Trump's December 2025 rescheduling executive order and its 280E implications, celebrity brand performance data, the NBA policy shift, and the FTC enforcement environment that has made influencer strategy both more essential and more legally consequential for cannabis operators

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independent public relations and digital marketing firms in the United States, today published The Cannabis Communications Gap, a 2026 research report documenting the structural mismatch between the communications channels available to cannabis brands and the investment those brands are making in them.

The report is released at a pivotal moment for the U.S. cannabis industry. President Trump's December 18, 2025 executive order directing the Department of Justice to complete the rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III is the most significant federal cannabis policy development in more than fifty years. The final rule, expected in the first half of 2026, will eliminate the Section 280E tax burden that has imposed effective federal tax rates of 70% or more on profitable cannabis operators — freeing substantial capital for reinvestment at the same moment that the industry's communications infrastructure is most underdeveloped.

Key Findings

Finding Data U.S. legal cannabis market 2024 $38.5 billion (Grand View Research) Cannabis marketing spend vs. CPG 80% less as % of revenue (Cannabis Media Council) Platforms banning THC advertising Google, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, TV, radio Top celebrity cannabis brand 2024 Khalifa Kush: $50M in sales (Hoodie Analytics) Snoop Dogg Death Row Cannabis 2024 $2–3 million — ranked 20th among celebrity brands 280E savings per Maryland dispensary Avg. $805,000/year per store post-rescheduling NBA CBA change (July 2023) Cannabis removed from banned list; passive investment permitted FTC civil penalty per influencer violation Up to $53,088 per violation (2025 rate) MSO estimated Tier 1 earned media Fewer than 10 mentions per quarter for largest operators

The Advertising Blackout

Cannabis brands cannot advertise on Google, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, national television, or national radio. These restrictions are federally imposed regardless of state legalization status. They apply to the primary paid media channels that every other major consumer brand uses to build awareness and drive acquisition. Cannabis brands spend 80% less on marketing as a percentage of revenue than CPG competitors. Within that already-undersized budget, allocation patterns are further misaligned toward restricted channels and away from earned media, owned content, and SEO — the channels where cannabis has no restrictions and where return is highest.

The Rescheduling Inflection Point

Trump's December 2025 executive order and the expected 2026 rescheduling final rule do not legalize cannabis. They eliminate 280E, formalize that cannabis has accepted medical use, and create the conditions for banking access and eventual U.S. stock exchange listings. For communications, the implications are direct: cannabis marketing expenses become deductible, investor relations become critical as institutional capital evaluates the category, and the rescheduling news cycle creates the largest earned media opportunity in the industry's history.

The Celebrity Gap

Hoodie Analytics' 2024 sales data documents a $47 million gap between Khalifa Kush ($50 million in sales) and Snoop Dogg's Death Row Cannabis ($2–3 million, ranked 20th among celebrity brands). Both are cannabis brands associated with two of the most famous cannabis advocates in American culture. The gap is not an awareness gap. It is an authenticity and communications strategy gap. The report provides a four-model framework for evaluating celebrity and athlete endorsement partnerships and their specific communications implications.

The Athlete Policy Shift

The NBA's 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement removed cannabis from the banned substances list and permits players to invest passively in cannabis companies and promote CBD products. Active players remain prohibited from promoting THC-containing brands. The report documents the specific compliance requirements under the CBA and the near-term endorsement opportunity for CBD-focused cannabis brands.

The FTC Environment

The FTC's updated Endorsement Guides, effective October 2024, impose brand-level liability for influencer content — including posts the brand never reviewed. Civil penalties reach $53,088 per violation in 2025. The report provides the minimum viable compliance infrastructure for cannabis brands operating in the influencer channel.

Availability

The Cannabis Communications Gap 2026 Edition is available free at 5wpr.com/research/cannabis-communications-gap. No registration required.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency, known for cutting-edge programs that engage businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The agency continues to deliver a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communications for leading businesses, with more than 250 professionals serving clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations