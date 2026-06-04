New 5W research finds AI engines pick streaming services based on metadata depth and editorial authority over subscriber count — meaning Apple TV+ outscores larger services and Peacock ranks behind even niche platforms.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ lead 5W's inaugural Entertainment & Streaming AI Visibility Index 2026, released today. The index is the first research-grade ranking of how generative AI engines surface streaming services and entertainment platforms to consumers. The full report is available free at 5wpr.com/research/entertainment-streaming-ai-visibility-index-2026.

The most consequential finding: Apple TV+ ranks #5, ahead of Hulu (#6) and Paramount+ (#8), despite operating with a fraction of either competitor's subscriber base. The data also shows Peacock ranks #11 — behind Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+, Max, and even The Criterion Channel and Mubi (#9 and #10) on certain query categories. The pattern is consistent: streaming services with depth-of-metadata content, critic-grade title pages, and structured editorial infrastructure outscore services that hide content discovery behind authentication walls.

The top ten streaming services by AI citation share, in order: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, YouTube Premium / YouTube TV, Paramount+, The Criterion Channel, and Mubi. The full top-20 ranking, with query-category breakdown across service-selection, title-recommendation, family-friendly programming, and live-sports queries, is published in the report.

The index analyzed more than 60 viewer-intent queries across "what should I watch tonight," "best streaming service for families," "where can I watch [specific title]," "best documentaries on streaming," "best live sports streaming service," and similar formulations. Queries were tested across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

"The streaming wars are now an answer-box war," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "Viewers are no longer scrolling Netflix to decide what to watch. They are asking ChatGPT to decide which streaming service to buy and what to put on tonight. The streamers that have built robust editorial metadata, critic-grade descriptions, and structured content authority are winning the answer. The streamers that built their content discovery purely inside their own apps are invisible at the moment of decision. The viewer never opens the app because the AI never tells them to."

The report identifies four query categories where AI behavior most diverges from market-share expectations:

Service-selection queries ("which streaming service should I subscribe to") favor Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ overwhelmingly. Apple TV+ outperforms expectations on these queries because Apple's catalogue pages contain unusually deep editorial metadata.

Title-recommendation queries ("what should I watch tonight") favor services with critic-grade title pages and structured genre/mood metadata. The Criterion Channel and Mubi punch dramatically above their commercial weight on these queries because both operate Letterboxd-style editorial infrastructure that AI engines preferentially cite.

Family-friendly programming queries are dominated by Disney+, Netflix, and Paramount+, with Disney+ leading by a wide margin on parental-control and age-rating queries.

Live-sports streaming queries are dominated by YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and ESPN+. The data reveals that traditional streamers — Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ — barely register on live-sports queries despite each having sports-content investments, because live-sports queries operate on a different AI citation logic that prioritizes guide depth and channel-package transparency.

The report also documents a striking content-strategy implication. Streaming services that publish externally accessible, structured catalogue pages — pages an AI can scan without authentication — outscore services that gate content discovery behind login walls. Apple TV+, despite a smaller catalogue, has invested in indexable title pages with deep editorial metadata. Peacock and certain other major services keep more content behind authentication, with the result that AI engines effectively cannot see those catalogues.

For streaming operators reading the data, the strategic implication is straightforward: catalogue-depth-as-public-content is a GEO asset. Catalogue-depth-as-walled-content is invisible to AI.

The full report is available free at 5wpr.com/research/entertainment-streaming-ai-visibility-index-2026.

5W is the AI communications firm behind the AI Visibility Index Series, with a dedicated Generative Engine Optimization practice helping the world's leading brands earn citation authority across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The agency is a leading PR and digital media agency.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations