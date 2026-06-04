Reddit Beats the Wall Street Journal. New 5W Research Finds the Prestige Press is Losing Influence Inside AI-generated Brand Answers.

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5W Public Relations

Jun 04, 2026, 12:00 ET

MIAMI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today published Who AI Cites Now — a research report mapping which publications, platforms, and sources actually shape the answers ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews produce when an American consumer asks about a brand.

The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bloomberg, and the Financial Times do not appear in the top twenty cited domains in the 5W Citation Source Audit. Forbes is the only U.S. business publication that does — ranked #18 at an estimated 1.38% citation share. Reuters, at #7 and an estimated 2.27%, outranks it.

Why it matters: Most PR budgets are still priced for the publications that win clicks. The engines that now sit between a brand and its buyers are citing a different list — and the gap is structural, not cyclical.

Three findings:

Wikipedia (~13.15%) and Reddit (~11.97%) together account for more than a quarter of every ChatGPT citation in the United States. Only ~12% of AI citations overlap with Google's top 10 results (Ahrefs, 15,000-query analysis) — ranking on Google does not produce AI visibility. An estimated 35% of consumers now begin product discovery inside an AI engine, per the 5W First-Stop study.

"Communications leaders are still buying placements in publications that no longer drive the answer their buyer is reading. The hierarchy is being repriced in real time — and most brands have not measured the move." — Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W

Full reporthttps://www.5wpr.com/research/who-ai-cites-now/

Methodology: Citation Source Audit synthesizing nine independent datasets covering more than 800 million tracked AI citations across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. Directional estimates — not a live query audit.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. Founded 2003. Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's. Agency of the Year, American Business Awards®. 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications, Ragan. Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year. 5wpr.com.

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