5WPR Recipient of Two Gold Stevie® Awards for Travel and Attraction Clients

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has been honored with two Gold Stevie® Awards for PR Campaign of the Year in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards® in the Travel & Tourism and Arts & Entertainment categories.

The Travel & Tourism Campaign of the Year award acknowledges the exceptional work of 5WPR's Travel and Attraction division in celebrating client Foxwoods Resort Casino's 30th anniversary. The campaign introduced a variety of new features and updates to the property, while amplifying awareness and visibility throughout a year-long celebration.

The Arts & Entertainment Campaign of the Year award recognizes the team's outstanding efforts with client The Strong National Museum of Play in driving continuous awareness to the location and its rotating offerings. The team adapted its strategy to maintain and engage with new target audiences effectively.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition on behalf of our work with Foxwoods Resort Casino and The Strong National Museum of Play, highlighting our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our travel and attraction clients," said Dara A. Busch, 5WPR Co-CEO. "We are proud of these accomplishments and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations for our clients."

In addition to these recognitions, 5WPR has also received the Silver Stevie® Award for Public Relations Agency of the Year.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian more than 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

