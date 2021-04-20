5WPR Represents Two Iconic New York Destinations for Grand Reopening, Signaling Return of Tourism in the City

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today two iconic New York City destinations, Luna Park in Coney Island and Tavern on the Green, are ramping up PR efforts with the agency. The efforts have resulted in unprecedented media coverage for both businesses' grand reopening's this month; an important milestone for the city as it welcomes back tourists.

Luna Park, the ultimate beachside amusement park, opened on Coney Island in 2010. New York City's most iconic destination for fun, the park is home to the historic Coney Island Cyclone Roller Coaster and the first major custom steel roller coaster in NYC, The Thunderbolt. The historic Tavern on the Green, a modern tavern nestled in a bucolic Central Park setting, has been capturing the spirit of New York City since 1934. Considered NYC staples, both attract locals and tourists alike.

"We are thrilled to reignite our partnerships with both Luna Park in Coney Island and Tavern on the Green, and share the news that these much loved destinations are reopening their doors," said 5WPR President, Dara A. Busch. "We are seeing more and more of the city come back to life as New Yorkers and tourists recovering from a long, hard year seek out fun, memorable, and safe experiences."

New York State continues to lift restrictions on entertainment and dining capacity in accordance with national guidelines, allowing both Luna Park and Tavern on the Green to open in April and resume services.

"The onset of the coronavirus left many of our travel and hospitality clients feeling devastated," continued Dara A. Busch. "Having worked alongside these clients for many years, we are excited to work with these two iconic New York brands for many years."

