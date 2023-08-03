5WPR Secured as Agency of Record for Leading Independent Pet Insurance Marketplace, Pawlicy Advisor

News provided by

5W Public Relations

03 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for leading independent pet insurance marketplace, Pawlicy Advisor.

Through a strategic media relations program, 5WPR has been instrumental in generating widespread awareness for Pawlicy Advisor's services in both the veterinary and consumer markets. A notable highlight of the collaboration has been the successful launch of an in-depth industry survey on the escalating costs of the pet industry, which garnered broadcast attention.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pawlicy Advisor and support their mission to bring transparency and simplicity to the pet insurance marketplace," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our team continues to leverage its media relations expertise to generate widespread awareness for Pawlicy Advisor and its services, helping to make a positive impact on pet care.

"At Pawlicy Advisor, it is our goal to bring both pet parents and veterinarians access to the best care for their pets, no matter what their needs," said Edwin Plotts, Director of Marketing at Pawlicy Advisor. "We look forward to working with 5W to further achieve this and continue to drive awareness for what we have to offer."

Drawing on three decades of industry expertise, the 5WPR's Technology team brings a wealth of knowledge to clients' initiatives, keeping abreast of top trends, benchmarks, and historical insights. 

About Pawlicy Advisor
Pawlicy Advisor is the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association. Offering personalized comparisons based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet, Pawlicy Advisor's data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance providers. Pawlicy Advisor is used by veterinary practices across the country to streamline and outsource the pet insurance conversation to a licensed third party. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions - and have served over three million pet parents to date.

About 5WPR
5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact
Roxanne Ducas
[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

