5WPR Selected as Agency of Record for Gunner Roofing

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for Gunner Roofing, a trailblazer in the construction and home improvement industry.

With a mission to revolutionize the roofing industry through innovative technology and exceptional customer experience, Gunner Roofing plans to leverage 5WPR's expertise in media relations to spotlight key areas such as customer experience, roofing innovations, VR, and technology in the home improvement sector.

Founded in 2017 by brothers Eddie and Andrew Prchal, Gunner Roofing's cutting-edge approach stands out in an industry traditionally perceived as outdated. Their newly launched website, featuring embedded technology, allows consumers to purchase a roof online seamlessly. This groundbreaking platform enables customers to shop, purchase, and schedule the installation of their new roof from anywhere, at any time.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gunner Roofing, a company that is reshaping the home improvement landscape with creative technological solutions and unmatched customer service," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO, 5WPR. "Gunner's forward-thinking platform not only simplifies the roofing process for homeowners but also contributes to reducing carbon emissions by minimizing travel time and gas emissions associated with on-site project quotes."

"With homeowners navigating a tough economic landscape, the housing renovations and maintenance market is in critical need of innovative digital platforms that drive new efficiencies," said Eddie Prchal, CEO and Co-founder of Gunner Roofing. "We're thrilled to have chosen 5WPR as our PR agency and strategic partner to expand our visibility in markets around the country and highlight our team's expertise in a rapidly evolving industry."

About Gunner Roofing

Gunner provides roofing, siding, gutter, and window installation services, offering homeowners exceptional work, an unmatched customer experience and technological solutions that save them time, money and stress through their new website and patent-pending technology.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian more than 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

