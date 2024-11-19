5WPR Shares New Affiliate Marketing Offer

Connecting Enterprise and Indie Brands with the Agency's Established Media and Influencer Relationships

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the leading and largest independent PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce a new client offering, affiliate marketing, across its PR and Digital business. 5WPR is excited to provide clients with an affiliate edge, expanding on its history of connecting clients to its network of established media and influencer relationships. The agency's affiliate strategies will lay the groundwork for brand success from day one by aligning goals, selecting optimal affiliate networks, and setting clear performance metrics to drive growth. This includes custom affiliate program design, channel development, and brand-centric affiliate outreach. 5WPR will optimize campaigns by recruiting top affiliates, fine-tuning channel performance, and integrating strategy, driving high conversion rates and sustainable success. This comes as a complement to 5W's full-scale media and influencer capabilities, building on its industry knowledge, strategic planning, and innovative ideas.

"Brands are seeing sizable results in the affiliate space, spending close to $10 billion in the industry across 2024. The team is incredibly excited to provide additional value for brands in this space through pre-existing editorial and influencer relationships," said 5WPR North America CEO, Matthew Caiola.

This new affiliate marketing offering will connect brands with 5WPR's meticulously developed media relationships, expanding revenue streams and diversifying spheres of influence for the agency's clients. While many PR agencies have shifted their focus away from earned relationships, 5WPR has always understood the importance of developing and maintaining relationships with centers of influence. With this new program these connections will drive value for 5WPR clients via the new affiliate offer.

On top of growing its specialty practices and wider team, 5WPR has soared to new heights in 2024. The agency has received a variety of annual honors over the past 12 months, being named to the PR Net 100 list, alongside recent wins at the Inc. Power Partner Awards, and the PR Daily Awards, not to mention wins at the Stevie Awards, and the Grand Stevie Award in the 2024 American Business Awards. A top 2 NYC PR Agency according to O'Dwyer's PR, and a top U.S. and Global agency according to Provoke Media, 5WPR is closing the year with a flurry of accolades and new client offerings.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

