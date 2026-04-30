NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, a New York-based independently owned PR and digital marketing agency and one of the largest of its kind in the U.S., today details its expertise in supporting brands at major cultural and industry moments. The agency helps partners drive visibility and engagement through integrated beauty PR and beauty digital marketing strategies.

From industry-leading gatherings to globally recognized cultural events, 5WPR develops and executes programs that blend media relations, influencer and creator partnerships, on-site activations, and post-event amplification. The agency has supported clients across three key recent moments: Ulta Beauty World, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, and Coachella.

At Ulta Beauty World, 5WPR supported clients including Innersense Organic Beauty, a clean haircare brand, and essence Makeup, a global color cosmetics brand, driving visibility through curated influencer attendance and strategic on-site media engagement.

At the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Denver, 5WPR partnered with EltaMD Skin Care, the #1 dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand, to host an immersive kickoff event attended by more than 200 dermatologists. The event combined a milestone product launch, content creation, and experiential activations designed to elevate EltaMD's presence within the professional dermatology community.

At Coachella, 5WPR supported Wavytalk, an award-winning at-home haircare tools brand, in its role as the festival's official hair tools partner. The partnership included immersive on-site activations across both weekends, creator collaborations, and social-first content capturing real-time festival hair trends, alongside three limited-edition festival product bundles. 5WPR coordinated editor attendance, securing press coverage in Adweek, BeautyMatter, WWD, Fashionista, Modern Luxury, E! Online, and additional outlets.

By integrating beauty PR, influencer and creator partnerships, celebrity and ambassador alignment, and digital marketing, 5WPR ensures brands show up with purpose at high-visibility cultural and industry moments. From building pre-event momentum to driving real-time engagement and extending the lifecycle of coverage, the agency helps translate cultural relevance into measurable awareness and long-term brand equity.

"These moments represent powerful opportunities for brands to connect with consumers and industry stakeholders in meaningful ways," said Ilisa Wirgin, Managing Partner and EVP of Beauty at 5WPR. "Our approach ensures clients not only show up, but stand out through strategic planning, seamless execution, and integrated amplification that extends beyond the event itself."

5WPR also applies generative engine optimization (GEO) — a strategy for improving brand visibility across AI-powered search and large language model platforms — alongside broader digital amplification to extend the lifespan of event-driven narratives, helping brands maintain visibility well beyond the moment.

For more information about 5WPR's services, visit www.5wpr.com.

About 5WPR

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations