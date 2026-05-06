AI Engines Are Giving Wrong, Risky Advice To America's Wealthiest Families

The Wealth AI Audit, a joint study by 5W and Haute Wealth, finds LLM Mis-Information

MIAMI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, and Haute Wealth, the wealth-planning vertical of Haute Media Group, today released The Wealth AI Audit — a joint research study of how the five major generative AI engines answer the highest-stakes financial questions in America.

The audit reviewed how ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot answer the questions ultra-high-net-worth families actually ask: about premium financing, private placement life insurance (PPLI), irrevocable life insurance trusts (ILITs), estate liquidity, business succession, and charitable legacy planning. The findings document a consistent pattern across every engine reviewed: confident, fluent answers delivered without the risk disclosures a regulated human advisor would be required to provide, frequently citing tax law that has been superseded, and disagreeing with themselves when the same prompt is run twice.

The single most consequential finding is that AI engines continue to advise UHNW principals based on the now-obsolete Tax Cuts and Jobs Act "sunset" — a scheduled rollback of the federal estate, gift, and GST exemption to roughly $7M per person, which was repealed when President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) into law on July 4, 2025. The OBBBA permanently raised the federal exemption to $15M per person ($30M per married couple) effective January 1, 2026, indexed for inflation thereafter. AI engines drawing on training corpora saturated with pre-OBBBA advisor content continue to surface the sunset narrative as live planning advice.

"AI has changed every part of how decisions get made in the world. Where to eat, who to hire, what doctor to see, what advisor to trust — the answer used to come from a person," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "Now it comes from a chatbot, and people act on it. This is the biggest shift in information authority in a century, happening with no rules, no auditor, and no firm knowing what is being said about them inside the engines. Wealth is one of the first places it gets expensive. Every industry is next."

The audit's findings are organized in three parts. The lead documents three concrete misanswers — on the OBBBA estate exemption, on premium financing risk disclosure, and on UHNW advisor selection — with side-by-side comparisons of what AI engines say versus what current law and best practice actually require. The second part ranks the five major AI engines on accuracy, risk disclosure, source quality, and visibility for boutique advisory firms. The third part documents five repeating hallucination patterns observed across every engine.

"AI is now the silent advisor in the room when ultra-high-net-worth families make their most important decisions," said Kamal Hotchandani, Founder and CEO of Haute Media Group and Founder of Haute Wealth. "That is a risk no fiduciary, no family principal, and no regulator can ignore. Haute Wealth was built on the conviction that real wealth planning is a human act — and this audit makes the cost of forgetting that visible."

The audit is published against a backdrop of intensifying regulatory attention. FINRA's 2026 Annual Regulatory Oversight Report, released December 9, 2025, included its first-ever standalone section on generative AI, calling out hallucination, bias, and accuracy failures as supervisory priorities for broker-dealers in 2026. The audit also notes that 66% of Americans who have used GenAI report using it for financial advice, with 85% acting on the AI's recommendation, according to an Intuit Credit Karma poll of 1,019 adults conducted August 7–14, 2025 and published in September 2025.

The full report is available at The Wealth AI Audit on 5wpr.com/research and at hautewealth.ai.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

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About Haute Wealth

Haute Wealth is the premier wealth-planning vertical of Haute Media Group. The firm specializes in life insurance, premium financing, PPLI, and estate liquidity strategy for ultra-high-net-worth families, delivered on a fiduciary, white-glove model.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations