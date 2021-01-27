5WPR Survey Reveals TikTok Gains Momentum, Shows Promise as Driving Force Behind Gen Z Spending

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their 2021 Consumer Culture Report and concludes TikTok is gaining steady traction as a source of entertainment and retail inspiration for Gen Z consumers. The report reveals 28% of Gen Z respondents have purchased a product they saw on TikTok, with 8% doing so on multiple occasions. In comparison, 32% of Gen Z respondents have purchased a product directly through a brand's Instagram profile. Should TikTok continue along this momentum, it shows promise to become the platform with the most influence over Gen Z's spending in the next year.

TikTok has experienced a rise in popularity after ranking as the least used social media app in 2020's Consumer Culture Report, now placing as the 4th most used platform by Gen Z, with 42% of those in this age category using the app daily.

"TikTok has had a tremendous year. Despite multiple setbacks and ongoing uncertainty regarding its future, clients continue to show an increased interest in integrating the platform into their social media plan," said 5WPR President, Dara A. Busch. "The user-generated short-form video content supported by TikTok's unique algorithm allows brands to be showcased in fun and creative ways that really connect with consumers. We expect to see a steady increase in TikTok's influence as more users continue to log onto the app."

Millennials have also shown increased influence from the app. In 2021, TikTok rose 2 spots from Millennial's least used social media app to their 6th spot, with 21% of respondents in this age category using the app daily, and 18% purchasing a product they've seen on the app.

5W's report also reveals Gen Z and Millennials as the most impulsive consumers, with almost half of the respondents in these age categories agreeing to often making impulse purchases.

"When a consumer sees positive engagement on a video featuring a particular brand or product in the forms of likes, comments and shares, they want to feel included," adds Busch. "They're inclined to buy the product while it's still trendy, or risk feeling left behind."

5WPR's Second Annual Consumer Culture Report is now available on the 5W website. Download the report for a deeper look into public relations, branding, marketing, social media, and influencer insights for the year ahead.

As a leading consumer PR firm, and an award-winning digital agency, 5WPR is committed to being a trailblazer in the industry and providing clients with the most up-to-date insights. The information gathered from the survey guides strategy, planning and execution of consumer and digital client campaigns.

5WPR's 2021 Consumer Culture Report was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,000 respondents aged 16+ in the USA between 14.09.20-18.09.20. The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

