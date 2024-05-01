5WPR Teams Up with the Ad Council to Support Smokey Bear and His 80th Birthday in Effort to Educate the Public About Wildfire Prevention

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected to partner with the Ad Council to support PR efforts on behalf of Smokey Bear's 80th birthday.

Smokey Bear, the enduring symbol of wildfire prevention, was first introduced to the world in 1944. Managed in partnership between the Ad Council, USDA Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters, the Smokey Bear campaign has been singular in focus since inception: to educate the American public on how to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires through individual actions. As the longest-running PSA campaign in American history, Smokey remains a cultural icon, but his message remains as crucial as ever – nearly 9 out of 10 unwanted wildfires are caused by humans.

To help educate the public about wildfire prevention and to celebrate Smokey's milestone birthday, 5W will focus on new partnerships and activations, as well as garnering national media attention through various channels, including late-night TV, broadcast morning shows, print and online publications in beats such as outdoor, travel, pop culture, and lifestyle/consumer media.

"We are thrilled to be working with Smokey Bear and the Ad Council in celebration of this 80th birthday," said Dara Busch, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "Smokey's mission resonates deeply with audiences of all ages across the nation, and we are honored to have the opportunity to increase awareness of the importance of wildfire prevention."

"Smokey Bear's iconic and enduring message of wildfire prevention resonates across generations," said Paula Veale, Ad Council Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. "We're excited to collaborate with 5W to amplify Smokey's voice as he celebrates eight decades educating Americans about how to prevent unwanted, human-caused wildfires."

5WPR staff have years of experience in cause-driven PR and know what it takes to create headlines that drive consumer action that in turn helps to further clients' inspiring work.

About Smokey Bear

Since 1944, Smokey Bear has inspired Americans to protect our forests from unwanted, human-caused fire. He and his signature phrase, "Only You Can Prevent Wildfires," are truly iconic and are the center of the longest-running PSA campaign in US history managed in partnership between the Ad Council, USDA Forest Service, and National Association of State Foresters. Even after being our forest-friendly bear for 80 years, his campaign and message are just as memorable as ever against the urgent need for timely wildfire prevention messaging in the United States. In fact, over 75% of Americans recognize Smokey Bear and what he stands for. To learn more about Smokey Bear and wildfire prevention, visit SmokeyBear.com or follow Smokey on Facebook, Instagram or X.

About The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian more than 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations