5WPR Travel & Tourism Division Named Finalist for Campaign of the Year in 2023 PRNEWS Platinum Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their work for client Circle Line, the premier New York City sightseeing cruise, has been named a finalist in the PRNEWS Platinum Awards in the Campaign of the Year - Travel/Hospitality/Tourism category. 

The nominated campaign, executed by the travel and tourism division, revitalized Circle Line's sightseeing cruise offerings through engaging events and new partnerships, offering unique experiences tied to cultural moments throughout the year, giving guests a fresh new perspective on the brand. 

"The Circle Line team did an outstanding job ideating and executing unforgettable events that captivated media, influencers, tourists, and locals, making their time on the water an absolute delight," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Their creativity has no limits, with monthly activations including sunrise yoga, dog cruises, and events tapping into cultural city moments like holiday lights and dance cruises, they were undeterred by the challenges that may arise with planning events on a boat, like location and weather restrictions. Their hard work is reflected in the success of the cruises, and this is an added and well-deserved recognition." 

For over two decades, the Platinum PR Awards have been hailed as the most coveted and competitive award in the communications space. The winners of this world-renowned recognition represent the best of the best—those that have reached the pinnacle of both innovation and industry knowledge. Winners will be unveiled at the PRNews Platinum PR Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 18, in New York City. 

About 5WPR
5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers. 

