5WPR Welcomes Boot and Apparel Brand BRUNT Workwear to Roster of Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for boot and apparel brand BRUNT Workwear.

Founded in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is a fast-growing, disruptor boot and workwear apparel brand, offering a premium product at an accessible price point to the more than 23 million American tradespeople looking for quality, worksite-approved gear.

BRUNT is looking to 5W's expertise spanning B2C and B2B audiences to successfully target their core customer of trade workers and tell their founding story, as well as to raise awareness and drive media coverage for BRUNT's new expansion into retail.

"BRUNT Workwear is positioned to be a real trailblazer in the workwear industry," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "We are thrilled to support BRUNT as it works to get in the hands of more tradespeople, continues to foster its loyal community and takes its first steps as a wholesale brand."

The company also recently expanded its board and welcomed five new members to its Executive Leadership Team, as it prepares for its next growth stage having just more than doubled revenue for the third straight year and entered physical retail.

"Driving awareness and demand are critical for a business at our stage," said Tim Linberg, Chief Marketing Officer at BRUNT. "We're excited to partner with 5WPR as we enter this next phase of growth."

As one of the leading PR Agencies in North America, 5W's team of experts lead high-growth B2B and B2C companies' communications campaigns. We handle major milestones, from launching products, developing strategic campaigns around Mergers & Acquisitions, fundraising and IPOs, to building layered programs that bring our clients into mainstream conversations.

About BRUNT

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers' lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. In addition to the bestseller The Marin boot, BRUNT's lineup includes a range of waterproof, comp toe, soft toe and jobsite-approved work boots for every worker, as well as a selection of apparel and accessories. For more information about BRUNT and its product offerings, visit https://bruntworkwear.com/.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards® and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

