5WPR Welcomes Linqto to Roster of FinTech Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for Linqto, the world's first financial technology investment platform democratizing access to private markets for accredited investors.

5W's partnership with Linqto will effectively disseminate Linqto's key messages and reach a wider audience. This expansive reach and scale align with Linqto's goal of maximizing its PR efforts and increasing its brand exposure through media relations, conferences, and awards. The agency's media expertise and strategic storytelling approach to accredited investors and private equity and financial media outlets will be key.

"Linqto has expressed appreciation of our team's mentality and approach to collaboration," said 5WPR Co-CEO Matt Caiola. "We have demonstrated a commitment to understanding Linqto's unique needs and goals and showed a willingness to work closely with Linqto as a true partner to seamlessly integrate with their team and achieve mutual success."

"With the financial investment space continuously evolving, we need to ensure that we have a partner that truly understands our unique offering," said Linqto Chief Marketing Officer Elisa Zoli Lai. "5W has a track record of executing successful campaigns, and a reputation for delivering effective results. At Linqto, we value partnerships that consistently achieve desired results."

5W develops key messaging for highly sensitive business matters and sophisticated audiences, breaking down complex issues for the everyday investor. In a global business environment, the interconnectedness of the agency's clients requires a deep technical knowledge and a media-savvy approach.

About Linqto

Linqto is a leading global financial technology investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, invest in, and make liquid investments in the world's leading unicorns and private companies. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $260 million of investment transactions in nearly 50 innovative mid-to-late-stage private companies and a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, health tech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 250,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more please visit: www.linqto.com.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

