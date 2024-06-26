5WPR Welcomes Sustainable Tequila Brand Alto Canto to Roster of Clients

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected to partner with Alto Canto Tequila, a pure, Mexican-owned brand produced with artisanal methods using only organic agave, water and wild fermentation powered by Mother Nature.

5W will spearhead a comprehensive communications campaign spanning a multi-faceted media relations approach, influencer programming, strategic counsel, and event activations.

Despite the tequila market's saturation with celebrity-endorsed brands, Alto Canto Tequila distinguishes itself as one of the only luxury tequila brands globally to prioritize wild fermentation methods, setting a new standard for excellence within the industry, and exemplifying Tequila de Altura.

"We're particularly excited to partner with Alto Canto Tequila as the brand prepares to debut in the U.S., beginning with the key New York City market," said Leigh Ann Ambrosi, Managing Partner & Executive Vice President, Consumer Packaged Goods, 5WPR. "Their commitment to sustainability and dedication to craftsmanship present an extraordinary opportunity for us to craft compelling narratives and establish connections with consumers."

"We're looking forward to the success of our integrated marketing campaign with 5W," commented Alto Canto Founder Daday Suarez, "Their proven track record of experience launching new brands, spirits expertise and deep relationships with the media make them the perfect agency for us."

5W helps CPG brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. Programs that apply the same message across all channels and audiences feel generic and fail to create lasting emotional connections with consumers. Our award-winning consumer division crafts messages and strategies that speak to key customers in different and meaningful ways.

About Alto Canto Tequila

Alto Canto Tequila is crafted in the Sierra del Tigre mountains in Guadalajara, in the Jalisco highlands, 9,000 feet above sea level. A unique collection of tequilas that rediscovers tradition through purity and a true product of the mountain's terroir, the tequila is made only with water, organic agave, and mother nature. Learn more at https://altocanto.com/.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

