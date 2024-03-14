5WPR Welcomes Ultra-Premium Tequila Brand Emyla to Roster of Clients

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for ultra-premium añejo tequila brand, Emyla Tequila.

Emyla Tequila is partnering with 5W on a launch campaign, as well as raising awareness within the beverage trade space. The brand selected 5W as its launch agency due to the team's extensive knowledge and experience in bringing ultra-premium spirits to market, as well as its strategic luxury brand expertise and relationships with key on-premises outlets and bartenders. Additional services will include earned media relations, tequila influencer outreach, trade publications outreach, an awards program, and select activations.

"Añejo continues to explode in the tequila marketplace, setting the stage for Emyla to really stand out as the leading ultra-premium offering," said Co-CEO Dara A. Busch. "We look forward to supporting Emyla as they redefine luxury and excellence in the spirits world."

"5W brings a wealth of experience launching new spirits brands and we're excited to partner with them on our launch," said founder Art Davtyan.

About Emyla Tequila

Emyla is an ultra-premium tequila brand based in Los Angeles, California, created through a true love of all things añejo and backed by 25 years in the spirits business. Crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave, Emyla Tequila is aged in American Oak Kentucky Bourbon barrels, drawing water from natural springs to create a distinguished all-natural añejo. Our award-winning spirit embodies over seven decades of distilling mastery, offering a luxurious experience to both the tequila connoisseur and the environmentally conscious enthusiast, symbolizing our commitment to quality, sustainability, and tradition in every sip. https://emylatequila.com/

