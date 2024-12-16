5WPR's Beauty & Wellness Division Expands to Further Support International Brands Launching in U.S., with Emphasis on K-Beauty

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., continues the expansion of its Beauty specialty sub-division supporting services for international brands with a primary focus on U.S. campaigns for the booming K-beauty sector.

Recognized for its innovative formulations, cutting-edge technologies, and trendsetting viral beauty routines, the K-beauty market has captivated U.S. consumers. With continued growing demand, 5WPR's expansion assists Korean beauty brand partners and helps them navigate the competitive American market. Program elements include earned media campaigns, influencer marketing, professionals and celebrity procurement, experiential activations, affiliate marketing strategies, and more, working in tandem to elevate brand visibility, build consumer trust and drive growth.

"5WPR has been a trusted partner within the Korean beauty space, creating impactful programs from brands like Medicube and other industry disruptors seeking to make a statement in the U.S. market," said Ilisa Wirgin, 5WPR Managing Partner and Executive Vice President. "This continued expansion of our beauty division to include a dedicated K-beauty team allows us to tailor our expertise further to meet the unique needs of Korean brands, introducing them to U.S. consumers while preserving the stories and details that make these products so compelling."

For more information on our impact within the K-beauty space, please see our case study.

5WPR's Beauty division has a proven track record of successfully representing top-tier beauty brands across skincare, cosmetics, and wellness categories, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the industry. Led by a team with extensive experience in the category, 5WPR employs unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities, and media. Partners receive maximum exposure through integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer and Professional Partnerships, and Social Media.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations