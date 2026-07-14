6 in 10 Gig Drivers Borrow to Make Payday Amid Rising Gas Prices and AV Uncertainty, New Report Finds

Everee's 2026 Driver Report finds rising fuel costs and the expansion of autonomous vehicles are reshaping the driver economy, and outlines what platforms need to do to keep drivers on the road

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, the real-time payroll platform built for staffing, gig work, and other flexible workforces, today released its 2026 Driver Workforce Report, a nationwide survey of 413 U.S. professional and gig drivers examining how rising fuel costs, pay timing, and the expansion of autonomous vehicles are affecting driver earnings and retention. The findings come as gas prices remain elevated nationally and autonomous vehicle services continue expanding into new U.S. markets.

Pay timing sits at the root of the strain drivers are describing. Those who wait longer for their earnings are more likely to borrow money or fall behind on bills, and that financial pressure is only expected to intensify as gas prices climb and autonomous vehicles continue to expand. For platforms, the findings provide actionable insights into the factors influencing driver retention, including compensation, pay timing, and financial flexibility.

"Gig workers have always run on thin margins, but this year those margins are getting squeezed from every direction, affected largely by gas prices, pay timing, and now the uncertainty around autonomous vehicles," said Brett Barlow, CEO of Everee. "Every one of those pressures is different, but they all land in the same place: a driver's paycheck. Our findings show the economics of this work have changed faster than the way many platforms pay for it, and that gap is where companies are going to win or lose driver loyalty."

What It Will Take to Keep Drivers on the Road

Drivers described three distinct pressures in the survey: how long they wait to get paid, what's happening at the pump, and what autonomous vehicles could mean for their future. All three point back to the underlying issue that pay hasn't kept pace with the cost of doing the job.

According to the report:

61% of drivers have borrowed money in the form of a payday loan, a credit card advance, or help from family while waiting on their paycheck.

59.3% rate fast access to earnings as "very important" when choosing which company to drive for.

85.7% say their pay should automatically rise when gas prices do.

42% say they're likely to cut back on driving altogether if fuel prices keep climbing.

52.5% are concerned that autonomous vehicles will reduce the number of driving jobs available to them, as services like Waymo and Tesla Robotaxi continue expanding into new U.S. markets.

"Drivers are already factoring autonomous vehicles into how they think about the future of this work," Barlow said. "Platforms that want to retain drivers through that transition need pay infrastructure built for speed and flexibility, not the fixed pay cycles of the past. Investing in how drivers are paid today will be one of the clearest ways companies can strengthen retention for the road ahead."

The findings from Everee's 2026 Driver Report suggest that while rising fuel costs and the expansion of autonomous vehicles are reshaping the driver economy, platforms still have significant influence over whether drivers stay. The report outlines practical strategies, from faster, more flexible pay to fuel-responsive compensation, that can help companies strengthen retention and build a more resilient driver workforce.

The 2026 Driver Report is based on a survey of 413 U.S. rideshare, delivery, courier, taxi, livery, and non-emergency medical transport drivers.

To view and download the full report, visit everee.com/driver-report.

About Everee

Everee is the real-time payroll platform built for businesses with flexible workforces. With Everee, companies can pay W-2 employees and 1099 contractors the moment work is done — daily, weekly, or on demand — without the manual processes, fixed pay cycles, or compliance headaches that come with legacy systems. From automated multi-state compliance and built-in payroll financing to white-label integrations and pay cards, Everee gives businesses the tools to pay people faster, scale without adding complexity, and stop losing workers to competitors who do. Everee serves staffing, home care, mortgage, delivery, gig, and SaaS businesses across all 50 states. Learn more at everee.com.

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SOURCE Everee